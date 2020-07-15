CAPE MAY - Cape May — Lewes Ferry officials reaffirmed that foot passenger travel — with capacity restrictions and a new, firm onboarding process — is now permissible on the Delaware Bay ferry service.
According to a release, all foot passengers must have a reservation, are required to check in with the ticket counter prior to boarding, and must arrive a minimum of 45 minutes prior to departure. Shuttle service is not available this summer from either terminal.
In addition, the passenger salon aboard the vessels is now open; however, capacity is currently limited to 20%. The changes were implemented last week.
"We're pleased to be able to welcome back our foot passenger customers," stated Jennifer Shivers, assistant director of Operations. "Folks who've traveled with us as foot passengers in the past may be accustomed to simply walking up to the ticket counter and purchasing a ticket prior to the departure of their choice. However, in order to allow for appropriate social distancing measures, foot passenger capacity will be limited this summer, and reservations are required due to this limited availability."
Shivers noted that the number of foot passengers allowed per vessel crossing is currently capped at 50. Passengers must wear a face mask and stay socially distanced from anyone not in their traveling party. Passengers are urged to pay attention to the directional signage on board the vessel to help control the flow of traffic.
Masks are also required in the terminals, on board the vessels, and in outdoor areas while on terminal grounds. Masks may be removed for food and beverage consumption, but the ferry asks that you maintain appropriate social distancing, and please put your mask back on when finished.
Exterior seating is open to all passengers. In order to maintain appropriate social distancing in the indoor areas of our vessels, foot and vehicle passengers will have access to seating in the passenger salon on a first-come, first-serve basis only.
The ferry continues to operate a modified departure schedule that includes four daily departures below from both Cape May and Lewes, Delaware. Additional crossings are added on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Cape May
7 a.m.
10:30 a.m.
2:30 p.m.
6 p.m.
Lewes
8:45 a.m.
12:15 p.m.
4:15 p.m.
7:45 p.m.
Travelers who plan to use the Cape May - Lewes Ferry in the near future are urged to call the Cape May — Lewes Ferry Guest Services Center in advance, at 1 (800) 64 FERRY (800.643.3779), visit www.cmlf.com, like the ferry on Facebook or follow the ferry on Twitter, @CMLFerry, for the latest departure information.