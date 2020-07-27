‘The Wrap’ is a new feature from the Herald that offers our take on the news of the week. Get it in your inbox every Monday by signing up at http://eepurl.com/bTyNZL.
July 20-26:
COVID-19 Numbers Trend Well
The week saw 65 new cases reported, of which 42 were associated with county residents, and 23 were among non-residents. A one-day spike, with 17 new cases, was the outlier in a reasonably steady week. The new case numbers are down from 109 cases in the previous week.
Thankfully, only one positive test emerged in a long-term care facility. These congregate living locations were early hotspots for the virus, but they calmed down over the last several weeks. The state is allowing long-term care residents to, again, see and visit with family.
The number of active cases in the county dropped, as many of the individuals who reported positive earlier in the month, especially around the Fourth of July holiday, completed their quarantine and were moved off the active rolls.
The county Health Department was able to suspend its weekly meeting with mayors due to improvement in the trends. The meetings will be called as needed.
Maintaining the ability to respond quickly to new cases is critical to the county’s partially reopened economy. This week, the state announced it would supply help to support the contact tracing programs at local health departments. The county also announced a return to drive-through testing.
Vigilance is essential, as the virus continues to resist control in many parts of the nation, leading officials to increase the number of states on the New Jersey travel advisory.
First responders remain in the front line of the fight against the virus. One positive test of a Stone Harbor firefighter led to a concentrated effort by Health Department officials who were able to determine who had to quarantine due to possible exposure. Other members of the volunteer department ensured all shifts were staffed.
In Trenton, legislation was introduced to reimburse restaurants, bars, and caterers who invested in supplies in anticipation of the July 2 reopening of indoor dining. Gov. Phil Murphy pulled back from allowing indoor dining so late that much of the investment was already made.
Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said the expanded list of states on New Jersey’s travel advisory is dampening tourist travel to the area. Thornton said people are cancelling because “they think if they come to New Jersey they have to quarantine for 14 days,” which is exactly what state officials are asking them to do. The lack of an enforcement mechanism has not lessened the state’s assertion that it expects compliance.
Schools are Next Big Test
With schools scheduled to open in six weeks, local districts have to turn the state’s guidance into operational plans. The governor threw another surprise into the mix when he announced parents would be allowed to opt for all-remote learning, leaving many districts with yet another unknown – how many in-person students are they expecting?
Meanwhile, legislators in Trenton started introducing bills intended to help schools, adding some new possible outcomes to the already long list of uncertainties. One bill would create the position of a school nurse consultant to provide the latest information to school nurses. Another places greater emphasis on supporting mental health programs in schools. In another move, the Assembly Education Committee cleared a measure that would petition the federal government for more school funding.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidance on school openings, so anyone confused at this point has every right to be. With so short a time left before the opening bell, this will be a story closely followed.
Towns Extend Agendas, Advance Projects
For months, many of the county’s municipalities tried to get by with shortened agendas at virtual governing body meetings, keeping the local government operations moving without focusing on the clouded, long-range picture. That has been gradually changing with each passing week, as towns return to local government initiatives.
Avalon heard plans for potential waterside improvements at the Bay Park Marina. The borough’s Planning Board also scheduled a hearing, in August, on the issue of boutique hotels in the business district.
Cape May guaranteed at least one citizen initiated referendum before the voters in November, concerning the controversial public safety building. As they did so, a second citizen petition was placed before the city clerk, meaning it is possible for the November ballot to have dueling referenda on bonding for the building. Meanwhile, the mayor and deputy mayor announced their reelection efforts.
Noting that a third of the property owners in the municipality have ongoing flooding problems, Upper Township introduced a new software tool. The goal is to help property owners “correct and ameliorate the flood issue.”
Woodbine announced $1.4 million in grant applications to the state Department of Transportation for badly needed roadwork and an extension of the borough’s “bikeway” system. Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements would also be part of the projects named in the grant applications.
U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-2nd) announced the Cape May County Airport would be receiving an Air Improvement Program grant, for $2.7 million. The funds will go for upgrades to the runway and runway lighting.
In Lower Township, there is hope that work will begin, in August, to restore the Judge Nathaniel Foster House. The 1729 structure avoided private sale and demolition, in 2015. A combination of state and county funds will be used to preserve the building.
Storms, Beach Issues Vie for Attention
The Red Cross is calling for local volunteers, and it has nothing to do with the pandemic. Hurricane season has begun.
The Rio Grande Valley, in Texas, is coping with the season’s first Atlantic hurricane, while also combating spiking numbers of COVID-19 cases. The Red Cross is trying to be prepared across the New Jersey region.
Meanwhile, sand on the beach continues to be the issue for the county’s island resort communities. North Wildwood remains in a legal struggle with the state Department of Environmental Protection. Ocean City received a much needed beach replenishment, which totaled 1.6 million cubic yards of sand across 2 miles of beachfront.
At the Avalon Council meeting, the governing body went into closed session to discuss litigation brought by the National Audubon Society, which seeks to overturn a decision by the Interior Department that would allow Hereford Inlet sand to be mined for federal beach replenishment projects.
With the pandemic interfering with efforts to respond to public concerns about wind farms off the county’s coastline, Ørsted U. S. Offshore Wind is offering virtual “port hours” to answer questions from recreational and commercial fishermen.
In the second in a series on the issue of sea level rise, the Herald reports on the danger of rising levels of salt water on sensitive eco-systems.
And…
Despite the heat, marchers continued their nationwide protests against police bias and racial injustice. A demonstration along the Wildwood Boardwalk was peaceful.
A bill in Trenton would end the use of the title freeholder for county officials. Supporters of the change feel the term was originally used to keep county-level elected office restricted to whites and men.
Trenton is also considering legislation that would designate the historic Howell House, in Cape May, as the Harriett Tubman Museum.
The Wildwood Boardwalk saw the celebration of 75 years of tending to people’s souls at the Boardwalk Chapel.
Cape May County is one of the locations where the New Jersey courts will attempt to resume jury trials in September.