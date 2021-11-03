252579946_2567001740112851_2470339110816636554_n.jpg

Emergency crews evacuated the Marmora ShopRite Nov. 2 after receiving a call that the store's carbon monoxide alarms were sounding. 

 Courtesy of Marmora Fire Department Facebook

MARMORA - Around 4 p.m. Nov. 2, the Marmora Volunteer Fire Company, along with the Upper Township emergency medical services (EMS), was dispatched to the Marmora ShopRite for reports of carbon monoxide alarms sounding.

According to the fire department's Facebook page, upon arrival, first responders found elevated levels of carbon monoxide throughout the building. After donning self-contained breathing apparatus, firefighters systematically checked all sources of potential carbon monoxide.

Due to the large commercial structure involved, assistance was requested from Seaville Fire and Rescue and the Tuckahoe Volunteer Fire Company.

Firefighters were able to isolate the problem, secure the area, and ventilate the building to bring down carbon monoxide readings to an acceptable level for store employees to return. The store was to remain closed, as of Nov. 2, until ShopRite technicians could fix the problem. There were no injuries reported.

