COURT HOUSE - A random survey of local long-term care (LTC) facilities indicates they are nearing a nationwide goal of vaccinating 75% of staff for Covid by June 30.
The American Health Care Association (AHCA), representing more than 14,000 nursing homes and LTC facilities across the country, and LeadingAge, an association of more than 5,000 mission-driven aging services providers, announced Feb. 25, with the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the nationwide goal of getting 75% of the approximately 1.5 million nursing home staff vaccinated by June 30.
The county-operated Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, four Genesis HealthCare-operated facilities, and a facility operated by United Methodist Communities (UMC) have conducted vaccination clinics over the past several months for staff and residents. All continue to encourage staff and residents to be vaccinated and continue to adhere to restrictions, safety protocols and follow the CDC’s recommendations to protect their communities.
“Crest Haven Nursing and Rehabilitation Center has made significant progress in vaccinating staff members,” said Jennifer Hess, Crest Haven Administrator. “Already, the facility had seen a very positive response from its staff in getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Nearly 60% of the staff is vaccinated currently. More of the staff is expected to be vaccinated in the coming weeks, as our educational efforts continue and we move from our health care staff and into more of our administrative staff.”
When the facility received its first doses of the vaccine Jan. 5, about 25 of the 125 staff were vaccinated.
Hess added they “continue to provide the ability for the staff to ask questions about the vaccine and answer any concerns there might be. All staff members, regardless of vaccination status, continue to be required to follow mitigation protocols, including wearing face coverings, disinfecting and social distancing.”
Genesis HealthCare, which operates Victoria Manor, Victoria Commons and the North Cape Center, all in North Cape May, and the Court House Center, in Court House, have completed all three of their allotted vaccine clinics, with vaccination results as follows: Victoria Manor 93% residents, 62% staff; Victoria Commons 82% residents and 64% staff; North Cape Center at 82% residents and 58% staff and Court House Center, 94% residents, 54% staff.
“I am so extraordinarily proud of the progress our centers have made vaccinating both residents and staff,” stated Dr. Richard Feifer, chief medical officer, Genesis HealthCare. “Our leadership team, clinicians, physicians and advanced practice providers have been working around the clock to educate patients, residents, staff and families about the importance of being vaccinated, and to answer every point of hesitancy or concern with a combination of compassion and factual information.
“These acceptance rates are a testament to the hard work and dedication our leadership and center staff have shown throughout this entire pandemic. We are not done yet and continue our work to increase vaccination rates even higher.”
Genesis continues its “robust” communications and engagement initiatives to build trust among patients, residents, families and staff, according to a company spokesperson. Genesis has conducted “Ask the Doc” sessions, social media campaigns, educational outreach, and a variety of other engagement tactics to promote vaccination.
“Multiple second clinics are ongoing every day, and Genesis facilities are striving to get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible at each clinic,” according to a company press release. “The Company expects acceptance rates to continue to climb.
“All drugs or vaccines have some potential side effects, and it is important to monitor for such issues, even after a drug or vaccine is approved,” according to the press release. “Thus far, there have been minimal reported side effects after patients, residents and staff have received the vaccine.
“As the largest nursing home operator, Genesis is participating in a newly developed safety monitoring program with Brown University School of Public Health researchers to monitor for any potential adverse health impacts after nursing home residents in our centers receive Covid-19 vaccinations. This work is part of a CDC effort to carefully monitor vaccine safety, particularly focused on frail elderly residents who were not included in vaccine trials.”
Now, the company is trying to determine how to vaccinate new employees, patients and residents.
“We have repeatedly reached out to the CDC, CVS, and the state to understand how our centers will obtain access to the vaccine after our three clinics with CVS were complete,” noted Spokesperson Lori Mayer. “Right now, there is no mechanism for us to vaccinate new employees or patients/residents. We simply do not have access to any additional vaccine at this time.”
Long-term care facilities received the vaccine through the Federal Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program, a partnership between the CDC, CVS and Walgreens to facilitate onsite Covid vaccination services.
As of Jan. 29, the latest update on the state’s Covid information hub (https://covid19.nj.gov/) shows that over 1,200 New Jersey long-term care facilities are scheduled for vaccinations, including the state's three veterans' memorial homes, and over 100,000 residents and staff have received their vaccinations through the program.
At The Shores, in Ocean City, Jessica Stewart, executive director, said, “The Shores is fortunate that our associates are engaged and active in protecting not only our residents, but themselves, as well. At this time, we have 74% of our staff vaccinated, and a final clinic date March 12, which will put us over that 75% mark. This was not a hard task to accomplish since the staff are eager to get back to a new norm. Education and being a part of the greater outcome is important to not only UMC but the staff, as well.”
As of March 4, 263 residents and associates were vaccinated (two shots) at The Shores, according to Stewart, explaining that 146 residents represent a 97% vaccination rate and 117 associates represent a 74% vaccination rate, for 85.5% vaccination rate.
“We planned to vaccinate at the earliest opportunity when the vaccine became available,” Stewart said.
In January and February, they held five unique onsite clinics in partnership with CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, who worked with the facility’s staff to coordinate logistics.
“We encouraged everyone to take advantage of the vaccine opportunity, stressing the health and safety of residents, associates, and essential caregivers,” she said. “The clinics were well-publicized and open to all these groups. Information distributed about the clinics and vaccine included an FAQ document.
“The Shores’ management and our CEO expressed thanks to every person who chose to be vaccinated,” Stewart said. “Although we attained our goal of an overall 85% vaccination rate, we urged those who did not participate during the clinic days to reach out to their primary care physician or other health care provider to arrange to receive the vaccine.”
In the meantime, the facility continues to adhere to restrictions, safety protocols and follow the CDC’s recommendations to best protect its community.
Currently, The Shores is accepting new residents.
“They are not required to have Covid-19 vaccines to enter; however, we have well-established testing requirements.” Stewart said. “If transitioning from home, they must have a negative test five days before the move date; if transitioning from hospital (or another health care setting), they must show evidence of a negative test done three days before move in. Once they become part of the resident body, they are tested twice weekly. We are holding another vaccine clinic on March 12, giving further opportunity to all who want it.”
With doses distributed across LTC facilities over the past two months, “already, we have seen a decline in cases in nursing homes, indicating that the vaccines are working,” said Mark Parkinson, president and chief executive officer, AHCA. “Many of our staff continue to be excited about the vaccines and the hope they represent, but some caregivers still have questions. We are continuing to inform our staff about the credibility and safety of the vaccines through our #GetVaccinated campaign, and we hope this goal will further encourage more of our staff members to get the vaccine.”
