TRENTON - The New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission has announced that implementation of licensing for those without legal immigration status will be delayed from the original Jan. 1 date.
According to a release, no new date has been announced, as the MVC continues to monitor the impact of the public health emergency on its operations.
“Status-neutral licensing is important for many New Jerseyans, but the demands on MVC due to Covid-19 have made it impossible for us to complete the training and software changes required to implement it,” stated Sue Fulton, chief administrator of the Motor Vehicle Commission.
The MVC has implemented many changes in recent months, shifting most transactions online, but demand remains very high at agencies, while staffing has been reduced due to Covid.
“We cannot conduct the necessary hands-on document training without violating COVID-19 restrictions; in addition, the stand-downs for training would impact our critical operations,” continued Fulton. “We are hopeful that we will get past the worst of the pandemic in the next few months so we can get this done for those who sorely need it.”