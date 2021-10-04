County Encourages Flu Vaccinations, Announces Clinic Schedule
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health invites the public to attend one of its flu clinics. 

According to a release, this year, their flu clinics will be regionalized to better serve our community. The consent form can be found on Cape May County’s website, capemaycountynj.gov/622/Seasonal-Influenza.

If possible, those interested in one of the clinics are asked to fill out the consent form prior to arriving at the flu clinic. Masks must be worn to receive a flu vaccine. High dose and regular flu vaccines will be offered as supplies last. No appointment is needed this year.

Those with questions can call 609-465-1187. For additional information and updates on Cape May County’s upcoming flu clinics visit cmchealth.net and like Cape May County Department of Health’s Facebook page.

