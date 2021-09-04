COURT HOUSE - Lasagna Love is looking for volunteers who enjoy cooking and want to spread love to neighbors in need.
Lasagna Love is a viral, nationwide movement that aims to positively impact communities and spread kindness by connecting neighbors through homemade meal delivery, according to Michelle Caporale, regional leader for Lasagna Love in South Jersey.
It took shape in March 2020, when mom blogger Rhiannon Menn, of San Diego, California, offered to deliver homemade lasagna to neighbors who needed a break from pandemic-related stress. Her family’s business had come to a standstill during the pandemic.
“There weren’t many in-person volunteering options, so she made seven trays of lasagna and asked on a local Facebook mom group if anybody wanted a meal,” explained Caporale. “Her offer of support not only garnered meal requests, but they also resulted in other volunteers getting involved, and it took off from there. By October 2020, there were 500 volunteer chefs all around the country.”
Today, Lasagna Love is a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has spread to every state and county in the nation, as well as recently expanding internationally to Canada and Australia. Cape May County is part of the New Jersey chapter, South New Jersey region, and lower South Jersey area.
Terri Cortesini, of Egg Harbor Township, is the outreach coordinator for Cape May County.
"I love to cook and was looking for a way to give back to my local community,” said Cortesini, who joined the organization Aug. 6, as a volunteer chef. “I lost my corporate job during Covid, so I finally had some time to devote to more volunteer work."
Between Aug. 22-28, they delivered around 60 lasagnas to all seven counties in South Jersey and about 25 in lower South Jersey, including Cape May County.
Since starting as the regional leader in spring, Caporale has “worked hard to be able to match every family's request with a local volunteer chef, but once in a while, in a more remote or rural area, we might have more requests than available chefs, but those families are patient and so thankful when they receive their lasagna delivered with love.”
Since Lasagna Love started, over 25,000 chefs across the nation have volunteered. In South Jersey, Caporale said they currently have over 300 volunteer chefs, “but we are constantly growing."
Volunteers can bake a lasagna and deliver it one time, once a month, or make multiple lasagnas a week.
One of the reasons Lasagna Love exists is to deliver comfort “where we experience it most often: At our family dining table,” according to Caporale. “It also aims to prove that even small displays of kindness can have a profound and lasting impact. Our authentic mission is to provide a simple act of support and kindness. Lasagna Love hopes to strengthen communities and to, in some small way, eliminate stigmas associated with asking for help when it is needed most.”
According to Lasagna Love’s New Jersey Regional Director Shari DiBrito, "Anyone can request a lasagna, and I encourage and welcome all. We are here for anybody who needs a lasagna, whether you have an illness, lost a job, or are an exhausted mom or dad that just needs a break. We are here for everyone. No judgment."
Lasagna Love doesn’t exclusively make lasagnas, either. Volunteers have also delivered chicken pot pie, tuna casserole, enchiladas, or other family-style entrees, according to Caporale.
“It's up to each Lasagna chef if they'd like to branch out,” she noted. “Lasagna Love volunteers also graciously tailor deliveries to the specific dietary restrictions and allergy needs of each family.”
“Need has so many different faces, and just because somebody on the outside looks like they are doing great, we don't know what they might be going through on the inside,” Caporale said.
Lasagna Love delivers, on average, 4,000 meals a week across the nation. As of August 2021, Lasagna chefs delivered more than 100,000 meals.
Anyone can volunteer to be matched with a family that could use a little extra kindness, according to Caporale.
“You can request a meal for yourself, or if there is someone in your life for whom you would like to request a meal, simply complete our online nomination form,” she said.
Volunteer chefs sign up to cook and deliver meals. They choose how often they would like to cook and how far they are willing to travel for deliveries.
After they go through Lasagna Love training on topics covering everything from food safety and confidentiality to managing and changing schedules, they become part of the Lasagna Love portal, an internet program that holds information pertaining to both volunteer chefs and families who requested meals.
“Then, as the regional leader, every week, I match our volunteer chefs in South Jersey with local families in need,” Caporale said. “Once they are matched, our chefs receive an email with the requested family's contact information, as well as any dietary restrictions. They then reach out directly via phone call, text, or email to set up a convenient time to schedule the delivery. They take out their grocery bags of ingredients, cook, and finally drop off their lasagna with love at the assigned family's doorstep. We encourage every member of the family to play a role: Shopping for ingredients, cooking, preparing, and delivering meals.
“The volunteers are rewarded by feeling that they helped a local family in need by participating in an act of kindness and the struggling families are gifted a home-cooked lasagna and are filled with gratitude knowing that someone cared about them,” she added. “Some of our families in need who received lasagnas actually wind up giving back by becoming volunteer chefs when they are in a better place in their lives. Everyone is thankful for the blessings shared and we all continue to spread the love through lasagnas.”
