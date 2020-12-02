COURT HOUSE - Dec. 2: Cape May County's "Finish Strong - Safely Together" advertising campaign and the hard work of Cape May County residents may be starting to pay off.
According to a release, the COVID-data collection site, CovidActNow.com, reports that Cape May County’s rate of infection has fallen to 0.88, the lowest of any county in New Jersey. Any number under one is considered critical to slowing the spread of the virus. The rate of infection estimates how many people one person with COVID-19 will spread the virus, too. Residents need to be persistent in refocusing on masks wearing and social distancing in order to keep the rate of infection below 1.0 and help slow the spread while awaiting a vaccine.
The Cape May County Department of Health is announcing today that 54 new positive test samples were collected among county residents over the past several days. While Cape May County has recorded 2,957 COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, 2,331 of those are now off quarantine.
In anticipation of the approval of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine, the New Jersey Department of Health is working with federal, and local agencies to plan for the fast and equitable distribution of a vaccine to all New Jersey communities. It is the goal of the Department of Health to make safe and effective COVID-19 vaccination available to all who live, work, and/or are educated in New Jersey.
Once FDA Emergency Use Authorization is finalized and state receipt of vaccine, the state will first begin distribution to hospitals and long-term care facilities. Thereafter, through local health providers, pharmacies and the Cape May County Health Department, the COVID-19 vaccine will be administered in phases to first responders, vulnerable populations, including those over 65, and then the general public.
Sadly, the county today announced the death of three residents, an 81-year-old Middle Township man, a 93-year-old Dennis Township man, and a 51-year-old Woodbine woman.
“I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of these individuals,” stated Cape May County Freeholder Jeff Pierson. “My thoughts and prayers are with the families.