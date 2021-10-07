AtlantiCare logo

COURT HOUSE - Citing a rise in Covid cases, AtlantiCare is temporarily suspending visitation to its hospital campuses and Satellite Emergency Department.

"We appreciate the understanding of our patients and their loved ones as we continue to care for our community through the pandemic," the health care company said, on its Facebook page. 

Those wanting to view AtlantiCare's updated visitor guidelines can click here.

