AVALON - The Borough of Avalon has elevated two longtime lieutenants in the Avalon Beach Patrol to new leadership positions.
According to a release, Mayor Martin Pagliughi announced that Matthew Wolf has been named the new chief of the Avalon Beach Patrol, and Ryan Black is the new captain of the Avalon Beach Patrol. Wolf and Black were elevated to their positions following the retirement of longtime Capt. Murray Wolf, who retired Dec. 31, 2020.
“Avalon is extremely fortunate to have both Matt and Ryan assigned to their new elevated roles with our beach patrol," Pagliughi stated. “Both Matt and Ryan have many years of exemplary service to the borough and pledge to further enhance the public safety, recreational, and community-related services and functions provided by the beach patrol every year. At the conclusion of the interview process, it was clear that Matt and Ryan have earned these positions and both have ambitious plans that I am confident will be embraced by the hundreds of thousands of people who enjoy Avalon’s beaches every summer."
Wolf and Black have a combined 37 years of experience with the Avalon Beach Patrol.
Wolf has held every position with the Avalon Beach Patrol starting when he was a rookie lifeguard, and he has studied, implemented, and designed major practices, procedures, and systems used by the beach patrol. Wolf holds a master’s degree in school leadership from the University of Pennsylvania and has served as a health and physical education teacher, head wrestling coach, and assistant football coach at Middle Township High School for the past 13 years. Wolf holds a bachelor of Science’s degree from Ursinus College.
Black has been a member of the Avalon Beach Patrol for the past 14 years and has served as a lieutenant for six summers. Black has been responsible for the supervision and training of over 100 lifeguards annually, and recently assisted the beach patrol with the implementation of new protocols and procedures relating to Covid.
Black serves Haddonfield Memorial High School as a science teacher and holds a master’s degree of Science and Education from St. Joseph’s University. Black also holds a bachelor’s degree in Biology from the College of Charleston.
The Avalon Beach Patrol is a division within the Avalon Department of Public Safety, which is led by Avalon Police Chief Jeffrey Christopher and Pagliughi.
“The borough must recognize the extraordinary career of Murray Wolf, who has served on the Avalon beaches for six decades”, Pagliughi stated. “Simply put, there’s only one Murray Wolf, and Avalon was extremely fortunate to have him as an important part of our public safety team. Murray should not only be proud of the lives that were saved on the Avalon beach for several decades, but also of the legacy of the beach patrol that now transitions to his son, Matt, and to Ryan. The torch has been passed to two very capable and bright young men whom I am honored are a part of the Avalon family”.
Wolf joined the Avalon Beach Patrol in 1955, and became the captain of the beach patrol in 1967.