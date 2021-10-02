COURT HOUSE - Cape May County announced Oct. 1 that two additional residents, a 77-year-old Wildwood woman and a 94-year-old Upper Township woman, died from complications of Covid.
“Words cannot even begin to express my sorrow,” state Commissioner Director Gerald Thornton. “Please accept my heartfelt condolences on the loss of your loved one.
According to the county's weekly Covid release, Cape May County has recorded 11,640 cases during the pandemic, 11,008 of which are now off quarantine.
The Cape May County Department of Health continues in its efforts to move forward in managing the Covid vaccination program, with 334 more fully vaccinated (two doses) and 1,106 receiving their first dose this past week, according to the New Jersey Department of Health Vaccine Tracker.
Cape May County's infection rate continues to slow down, at .88, marking an ongoing trend in reducing the spread of the virus. The county ranks in the top, with Middlesex County, with the lowest infection rate.
Currently, 64.7% of eligible residents have been fully vaccinated with two doses. To date, 57,929 people have been fully vaccinated, and 64,779 have received one dose. The Cape May County Department of Health has administered 22,087 vaccines to date.
The Department of Health Public Clinic is open every Wednesday for vaccinations, from 1-6 p.m. The mobile vaccination unit will be in the following locations this week.
Oct. 5, Lower Township National Night Out –
1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May
5-7p.m.
Oct. 6, Cape May County Department of Health–
6 Moore Rd., Court House
1-6 p.m.
For more information on obtaining the vaccine quickly and free of charge, go to https://capemaycountynj.gov/226/Health-Department, or call 609-465-1187. More details on daily reported case numbers can be found at https://capemaycountynj.gov/1418/Covid-19-dashboard.