VILLAS - Lower Township MUA will clean/flush its fire hydrants between Nov. 16-20, which will continue 24 hours a day.  

According to a release, residents may experience a temporary discoloration of the water during cleaning/flushing. Residents in the area being flushed may experience a temporary discoloration in their water while flushing is in progress.  

Residents are encouraged to check the water for discoloration prior to doing laundry and may wish to draw a large bottle of water for cooking and drinking prior to the flushing date.  

Residents who experience low pressure after the cleaning/flushing are asked to check their faucet screens for trapped particles.  

Those with questions are asked to call (609) 886-7146 ext. 3. 

