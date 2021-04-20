RIO GRANDE – A much anticipated new fire truck arrived in Rio Grande and was set to be formally placed in service over the weekend (April 17-18).
“In an impromptu moment, the extrication tools got their first trial-by-fire yesterday (April 14),” Rio Grande Volunteer Fire Company Chief Richard Sweeten reported, at the April 15 meeting of the Rio Grande Fire Commission.
After a vehicle accident, the truck’s tools were used to free someone after what Sweeten described as an interesting accident. A man’s foot was “well stuck” in the firewall of the car. Volunteer firefighters were able to free him using the new tools.
“They did a great job,” Sweeten said.
Images company members posted to the fire company’s social media page show a red truck with severe front-end damage after a head-on collision. Members were just trained with the battery-powered tools used in the rescue.
The volunteer fire company has been looking forward to the new truck, also posting a video of its arrival at the fire station April 13. The Pierce Enforcer pumper truck, with a compressed air foam system, includes a light tower to improve visibility at night.
In other recent news, in April, the Rio Grande volunteer company donated two flagpoles for Middle Township parks, at the Railroad Avenue complex, and at the Ockie Wisting Sports Complex.
Company members volunteered to install the flagpoles. The Ockie Wisting complex is named for a Rio Grande firefighter who died in the line of duty.
“They look good,” the chief told the commissioners.
At the same meeting, discussion continued on the possibility of creating a new policy on the use of fire company vehicles, which became a high-profile issue for the usually quiet elected body after a resident raised questions about the use of a command vehicle purchased with district voters’ approval. That scrutiny intensified after it was learned the vehicle was damaged while parked.
It has also become an issue in the race for one seat on the fire commission, set for a vote April 20 (https://bit.ly/32ulUSA).
At the April 15 meeting, Commission member Jean Zimmerman asked if any decision was reached about creating a policy. Over the winter, Bob Zimmerman, her son, recommended creating a policy that would keep the vehicles at the fire station, except when in use for fire company or commission-specific business (https://bit.ly/3teAysZ).
“I have had no discussion about it. To be honest with you, my opinion is it needs to be addressed in some form by policy. As one commissioner… as long as it’s being discussed and I guess investigated, we should do nothing to make any changes,” said Conrad Johnson, who was leading the meeting in Commission Chairman Sal DeSimone’s absence.
Middle Township officials confirmed that the use of the vehicle remains under investigation and that the matter is in the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office’s hands.
Zimmerman suggested that the vehicles should not be used for personal use.
“I don’t think they should be used for personal use. I don’t think we have that in writing, but I think we will,” Johnson said.
“Well, just so we don’t make the front page again,” Zimmerman said, referring to a previous Herald report.
“I stated my opinion a couple of months ago, that they should be parked on the firehouse property,” he added.
The command vehicle has been repaired and is back in service.
