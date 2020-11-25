Virus Image 2
COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Department of Health Nov. 25 reported 40 new positive cases among county residents, one of which is associated with long-term care in Lower Township.

According to a release, 1,779 county residents are off quarantine.

The county also announced the passing of a 78-year-old Dennis Township man and a 97-year-old Ocean City woman.

“Wishing the families peace and comfort during this hard time,” stated Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton.

Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection in Cape May County is 2,636, including 104 deaths.

ED. NOTE: The county will not be issuing a COVID-19 report Nov. 26 (Thanksgiving). Look for the next report Nov. 27.  

