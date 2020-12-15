WILDWOOD CREST - The Borough of Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company has achieved Insurance Service Office (ISO) Public Protection Classification (PPC) Class 3 status, following a recent reevaluation, Wildwood Crest Fire Chief Ron Harwood announced.
According to a release, the ISO PPC ranges from Class 1, which denotes superior property protection, to Class 10, which indicates that an entity’s fire protection does not meet the minimum criteria established by ISO. The Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company has been a Class 4 fire department since 2015.
According to Harwood, better ratings reflect the quality of a fire company and the services it provides and usually translates into lower-cost property owner’s insurance premiums for customers of insurance companies that subscribe to ISO data.
The Insurance Service Office reviews the credentials of approximately 46,000 fire departments across the country. Class status is determined through a comprehensive three-year ISO analysis review of various criteria, including emergency communications, fire department operations, water supply systems and fire risk reduction efforts.
“This improved designation to Class 3 status is a direct reflection of the dedication and hard work of all of the members of the Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company and the support of the governing body of the Borough of Wildwood Crest,” Harwood stated. “This is a great achievement for our community, especially considering that our fire department is made up exclusively of all volunteers.”
The Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Company’s ISO PPC Class 3 designation is set to take effect on March 1, 2021. According to Harwood, only 12% of fire departments across the country attain a status of Class 3 or better.
“This is great news for the citizens of Wildwood Crest,” stated David Thompson, commissioner of Public Safety. “This achievement is due to the selfless dedication of the Wildwood Crest volunteer firefighters, as well as the hard work by Chief Ron Harwood. Without Chief Harwood’s endless efforts to achieve a better rating, this would not have happened.”
For more information, contact Harwood, at (609) 729-3031.