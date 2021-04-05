Get ‘The Wrap,’ our take on the news of the week, in your inbox every Monday. Sign up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap.
March 29-April 4:
A Potential 4th Wave Struggles Against the Vaccine
New case numbers climbed, the active cases total is above 400, hospitalizations increased, and national officials are warning of a fourth wave of the pandemic.
Yet, vaccinations increased at a significant rate, with the White House’s leading medical advisor saying the vaccine may keep the fourth wave at bay.
The county had 400 active cases for most of the last week. The average active case total this week was 394, the highest daily number of active cases for any week since mid-February.
Several new cases are in a younger demographic than during the surge that began with the November 2020 spike. Cape Regional Medical Center also reports an uptick in the number of younger Covid patients requiring hospital care.
The fact that fewer older patients are being hospitalized may be due to the vaccination program’s sucess with that population. The county’s vaccination effort continues to lead the state in the per capita administration of the vaccine. A new effort to vaccinate the homebound is underway.
On the economic front, the American Rescue Plan, better known as the stimulus bill, has many provisions that are intended to help local businesses damaged by the pandemic.
U.S. Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) said the $29 billion Restaurant Recovery Act, which offers competitive tax-free grants for small business restaurant and bar owners, should be running by April.
Weed Watch
County municipalities continue to debate what local actions to take given the legalization of recreational marijuana.
This week, Ocean City’s governing body heard from members of the public against any ban on cannabis sales in the city. Meanwhile, Middle Township Committee will discuss a potential action to bar marijuana use on public property.
Reacting to strong public pressure, the state Legislature quickly passed and Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation that requires the parents of underage users of marijuana to receive written notification.
Municipal, County Happenings
Middle Township is refinancing capital funds needed for the repair and modernization of its aging sewer system. The move could save the municipality $1 million. The municipality also began painting the historic Whitesboro schoolhouse.
The Cape May County Divisions of Social Services, Aging and Disability Services, and Veterans’ Services made the move to their new home, at County Commons, in Rio Grande.
Murphy increased outdoor gathering limits and capacity for seated events at large venues. The governor also extended the health enrollment period.
West Cape May officials are investigating water leaks that have been evident in the borough.
The expected auction of Gillian’s Wonderland Pier is no longer a necessity, as the Icona hotel chain’s owners joined an effort to enhance the amusement park on the Ocean City Boardwalk.
Murphy signed legislation that adds New Jersey to the list of states that allow early in-person voting.
A new state Department of Community Affairs program will help property owners raise homes in flood-prone areas.
The Wildwood Crest Department of Public Works will join in a scheduled beach sweep April 17.
A North Wildwood man was charged with attempted human trafficking of a child after he tried to lure a 14-year-old girl into a meeting for paid sex. The man did not realize he was dealing with an official of the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.
And…
A Stockton poll shows the political divide in the 2020 election remains a significant factor in how New Jerseyans feel about issues being debated in Washington.
Roughly 30 or so protesters braved chilly temperatures on Good Friday (April 2) to demonstrate their opposition to abortion. The right-to-life rally occurred in Court House.
The Forest Fire Service reminds all New Jerseyans that mid-March through May is peak wildfire season in the Garden State. Many fires can be prevented if individuals follow safety guidelines.
Spout Off of the Week
Cape May County - I agree with the spouter stating that music his grandson was exposed to is a bad influence for anybody. When I hear it at a community pool I protest and tell them more kids are here than adults. If family music is not available, then don't play anything. There are many of us who care about our children's environment and if we can help, we should stand our ground and say so.