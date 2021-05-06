To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
WOONSOCKET, R.I. - CVS Pharmacy is changing its Covid vaccination efforts, as the U.S. looks to drive cases downward.
The company announced May 5 that its locations offering vaccinations will now accept walk-ins. Several Cape May County locations, including Wildwood, Sea Isle City, Marmora, Villas and Ocean City, are offering vaccinations, as of May 6.
Same-day scheduling, including appointments as soon as one hour from the time of scheduling, is also available on the company's website, according to Tara Burke, a CVS spokesperson.
As of May 5, CVS Health is offering vaccinations in over 8,300 stores across 49 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., and surpassed 17 million vaccine doses administered through its participation in the Pharmacy Partnership for Long-Term Care Program and Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, Burke added.
The announcement comes as New Jersey prepares to loosen Covid-related restrictions later this month and begin several campaigns to further expedite vaccination efforts.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) May 5 said that new projections suggest the U.S. could see a "sharp decline" in Covid cases by July, "with a faster decline in the high-vaccination scenarios," according to a study (https://bit.ly/3xO6rvc) released by the organization.