WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Veterans Affairs Medical Center is scheduled to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, at its community-based outpatient facilities in Kent and Sussex counties, in Delaware, and Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, in New Jersey, beginning Dec. 30.
According to a release, Wilmington VA Medical Center rolled out its COVID-19 vaccination program Dec. 22, at the main medical center, in Wilmington, following the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s emergency use authorization for this vaccine. Initial doses of the vaccine were offered to health care personnel and veterans in the community living center.
“As vaccine supplies increase, our ultimate goal is to offer Covid-19 vaccination to all veterans and employees who want to be vaccinated,” stated Vince Kane, director of Wilmington VA Medical Center. “Initially, we will be focusing on vaccinating veterans with higher risk factors, such as age and preexisting health conditions.”
As vaccines become available for more groups of veterans, VA care teams will reach out to eligible veterans to schedule vaccinations. There is no need to preregister or come to a facility to sign up.
Even after receiving the Covid vaccination, employees and veterans should continue:
• Wearing face coverings
• Washing hands often
• Watching physical distancing
Vaccine Background
Wilmington VA Medical Center is one of 113 VA medical centers across the country to receive the first limited supply of the Moderna Covid vaccine. Sites were identified based on the need for the vaccine, according to CDC’s 1A prioritization, and capacity to store the vaccine at -20 Celcius.
The Moderna Covid vaccine was 94% effective in clinical trials in preventing the disease. The vaccine is administered in two doses, 28 days apart. The side effects appear similar to those of other vaccines and are short-lived.
Thirty-seven medical centers began offering the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine to health care personnel and veterans Dec 14. Fifteen additional VA facilities received an allocation of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid vaccine the week of Dec. 21.
Veterans can get up-to-date information on VA’s Covid vaccine webpage, which launched
Dec.11, and sign up to receive regular updates on the vaccine on the VA’s Stay Informed page.