WHITESBORO - Labor Day weekend traditionally means three things in Cape May County: school starts the following Tuesday, the Garden State Parkway (GSP), heading northbound, will be bumper to bumper, at some point, and the Whitesboro Reunion will be packed with residents, family, and friends at the Martin Luther King Center, in Whitesboro.
Due to COVID-19, this year is far from traditional; some children started school Sept. 8, the GSP was busy, but not crazy, and the Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro canceled their annual reunion for the first time in 32 years.
However, in the spirit of the reunion, the Progressive Black Initiative of Whitesboro (PBIW) held an event Sept. 5-6, with guest speakers, free food, a DJ, bounce houses for children, face painting, arts and crafts, kickball, basketball tournaments, dominoes, and chess competitions.
Shayna Lynn, a PBIW member, said PBIW sprung out of a group of friends who met on Sundays to discuss issues and barbeque.
“One of the things we talked about was the possibility of putting on an event, in place of the canceled reunion, to bring kids and families out and to give back to the community,” Lynn said.
Attendees were greeted with bags from the Cape May County Department of Health, which contained hand sanitizer, face masks, and other items, while children received a bag from Scott Lozier, a local dentist, and Jaime Slobodjian, a dental hygienist, which contained a toothbrush, toothpaste, a mask, and hand sanitizer.
Middle Township Police Chief Christopher Leusner, who spoke at the event, said he appreciates events that connect the police and the community.
“We’re giving out items for parents and kids for back-to-school, and we’ve had three people pick up job applications. We want to reflect the community we serve. It’s all positive,” Leusner said.
Anthony Anderson, a PBIW member, said he was happy to see people picking up applications from the police department, children enjoying the events, and people eating and talking together.
“We did this to bring the community together. We want people to feel like they are part of something bigger than themselves. If we make a kid smile, then today was a successful day,” Anderson said.
The PBIW event was the beginning of what the organization hopes to accomplish. Anderson said help from the Middle Township Recreation Department and Nancy McDevitt, special events coordinator, Middle Township, along with Russ Rents, who supplied tables, chairs, tents, and the bounce houses, and local restaurants, which supplied gift certificates for raffles, made the day possible.
“We have a lot of volunteers; lots of people helping out. There is a good crew excited about this event. Perhaps we’ll be able to do something with Concerned Citizens of Whitesboro next year,” said Anderson.
One of the highlights of the event was a presentation of a distinguished member of the community plaque to 100-year-old Whitesboro resident Leon Matthews, who lived in Whitesboro his entire life.
Looking around at the tables of people enjoying food together, children running about from bounce house to bounce house, pick-up basketball games underway, and music from the DJ, Anderson declared the event a success.
“We wanted this to be a sanctuary from the chaos that is happening right now. I think we succeeded,” he said.
