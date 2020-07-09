Local Theater Owner Joins Suit against Murphy

STONE HARBOR - Theater owners and trade groups filed a suit against Gov. Phil Murphy in federal court. The suit claims Murphy’s continued closure of movie theaters is unconstitutional and discriminatory.
Local movie theater owner Clint Bunting said he joined the litigation because “it is difficult to understand the fairness of allowing casinos, bowling alleys, amusements, and arcades to operate at 25% capacity, and not theaters.”
Bunting owns the Harbor Square Theatre, in Stone Harbor, and is leading the effort to construct a theater and entertainment complex in Rio Grande Plaza.
“The financial inequity placed upon our industry by the governor is criminal,” Bunting said.