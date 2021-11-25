heritage

The Heritage's Dairy Store and Riggins Fuel shared a parking lot on Route 9 in Court House.

COURT HOUSE - Heritage's Dairy Stores announced the closing of its Court House location on Facebook Nov. 17. Located at 401 South Main Street, adjacent to Riggins gas station, the store had been in business for over seven years. Its grand opening was in June 2014. 

Dozens of posts greeted the news with dismay. “OMG nooooooo,” was not an unusual response. Others commented on the abruptness of the closing. 

According to the company, Heritage's has 33 convenience stores in South Jersey. The opening of the Court House location was part of a gradual expansion of Heritage's stores. It was the company’s first foray to the Jersey Shore. The partnership with Riggins allowed Heritage's to offer gasoline at the location. 

The company was a pioneer in convenience stores, with its first store opening in Westville, Gloucester County, in 1957. The company remains a family-owned and operated business. 

