COURT HOUSE - Due to the current weather conditions and sustained high-speed winds predicted throughout the day, the Cape May County Park and Zoo and the Cape May County Park North will be closed Feb. 1. The safety of the animals, visitors, and staff are of high concern.
According to a release, both parks and the zoo are scheduled to reopen for regular hours Feb. 2. Winter hours are 7 a.m. to dusk at the parks. Winter zoo hours are 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. All visitors are required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.