TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, regional service centers, road testing sites and inspection stations, will be closed on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.
According to a release, regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities.
Customers should visit NJMVC.gov to find up-to-date information on MVC operations and locations, complete all available online transactions, and book appointments for registration/title services, out-of-state transfers, license renewals, and driver testing.