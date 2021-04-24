PETERSBURG - Upper Township's Business Association April 20 hosted Joe Molineaux, economic development program manager, Cape May County, to explain what the county is implementing concerning economic vitality.
County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, a former Upper Township Committee member, joined the discussion.
Molineux mentioned the "county has all the pieces, with a strong foundation of partnerships among the county, itself, as well as with the community college, the chamber of commerce and our businesses, so one of my main goals is to connect the dots for enhanced economic development."
Both county representatives emphasized bridge replacement along Ocean Drive, as a priority, with Pierson stating, "Hard work is going on with the federal government on this issue."
Pierson said, "Although my scope of responsibilities for the county is health and human services, I would like to add a few insights to Joe's presentation, so that our audience can understand the commitment we have to economic development."
Pierson noted the county is interested in "swapping" responsibility for paving Route 9, at Roosevelt Boulevard, in Marmora, so "the state will step up to improving that area and help the township and community. The township would then take over repaving Route 9, as it heads north to Beesley's Point to the Tuckahoe Inn and the B.L. England site."
Pierson also said that Upper Township Mayor Richard Palombo's "vision to increase commercial ratables is great," and "we are working hard to implement a major water and sewer line project that would facilitate new business, such as motels and other commercial activities, along the east side of Route 9."
Pierson continued with his remarks, pointing out the county is "very interested in making the vacant corner, at Route 9 and Roosevelt Boulevard, a little park, but we have had long-standing issues with soil remediation at that site.
"Also, of tremendous interest is expanding Exit 25, of the Garden State Parkway, at Roosevelt Boulevard, and I urge everyone to make their voices known about this need to their elected officials."
Molineaux condensed some of his presentation into literal ABCs of economic development: "A," standing for aviation and other higher-technology activities at the Cape May County Airport; "B," for business support, development and attraction; and "C," for resilience to Covid challenges, so that the county fully benefits from the 10 million visitors to the South Jersey Shore each summer, whose numbers are augmented by those who came to the county during the pandemic and want to continue to work where they want to live, i.e., in Cape May County, as a "coastal shift."
Both county officials fielded questions from participants, with several saying they are having difficulty hiring for the summer.
One restaurant owner said, "I've even offered $5-$6 above usual hourly wages, and I still can't attract workers since many are still receiving pandemic unemployment and our foreign student numbers under the J-1 program will be limited."
Molineaux said he has ideas for that business owner and, in general, is hoping to work with teachers, for example, to encourage their students to get into the workforce as a unique opportunity presenting itself in 2021.
He also cited grants, as well as mortgage and rental forgiveness programs, that were instituted to get individuals and businesses through Covid’s economic challenges.
Molineaux concluded by asking the Business Association, represented on this occasion by Blanche Adams, who moderated the discussion, to distribute a survey asking members and others for their input, as to what directions county development should take for continued future economic health.
