WOODBINE - A 25-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a Woodbine campground July 11. 

Press Secretary Peter Aseltine, state Attorney General’s Office, July 16 said New Jersey State Police (NJSP) troopers arrived at the Carol Lynn Resorts campground around 12:30 p.m., encountering the man, whose name was withheld, wielding a gun.  

Troopers attempted to deescalate the situation and get the man to drop the weapon, Aseltine said, but the man shot himself around 12:50 p.m. Troopers rendered medical aid to the man until emergency personnel airlifted him to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, in Atlantic City, where he was pronounced dead. 

The incident remains under investigation, as of July 16. 

