TRENTON - New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) customers are advised that all MVC facilities, including licensing and vehicle centers, driver testing sites, and inspection stations, will be closed in recognition of the Columbus Day holiday Oct. 12.
According to a release, regular business hours will be in effect for the rest of the week at all facilities.
The MVC reminds customers to always check NJMVC.gov before coming to a facility, to identify the appropriate licensing or vehicle center to visit, verify what documents to bring, find answers to Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs), and see if you can “Skip the Trip” to MVC altogether by using the Online Services page to renew or replace licenses, renew or replace registrations, change an address, make surcharge and restoration payments, and more.