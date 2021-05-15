Cape Regional Medical Center - File Photo

COURT HOUSE - The New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) established a three-color code system (https://bit.ly/3tHyol6) for the status of hospital visitation restrictions during the health emergency.  

Another sign of progress in the battle with Covid is that the NJHA reports hospitals across New Jersey as “green,” the color denoting a return to open visitation, with some limits. 

Cape Regional Medical Center’s current hospital visiting policy allows visitors between noon and 4 p.m., seven days a week.  

Visitors must be screened, wear a mask, maintain social distancing, even in patient rooms, and are limited to one visitor at a time for most inpatients. Restrictions still apply for quarantined Covid patients.  

Since visitation rules can change, those wishing to visit are advised to consult the up-to-date policy on the medical center's website (https://bit.ly/3tP3FCy). 

