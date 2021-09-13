L1030100.jpg

County Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson, a retired National Guard brigadier general, salutes as the national anthem is performed by Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) at Cape May County's Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11, 2021.

CREST HAVEN - Cape May County Sept. 11 remembered the 20th anniversary of the attacks of 9/11.

County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, right, at podium, delivers address Sept. 11, 2021, at the county's Patriot Day ceremony, as Coast Guard Color Guard, left, and crowd listens. The ceremony marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

According to a county release, Cape May County Commissioner Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio and Commissioner Jeffrey Pierson addressed the crowd, along with U.S. Coast Guard Training Center Cape May Capt. Sarah “Kathy” Felger. First District Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) also performed the national anthem and provided the prayer. 

Assemblyman Erik Simonsen (R-1st) offers prayer at the county's Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11, 2021, as Coast Guard Recruit Ceremonial Detail listens.

“The entire Board of County Commissioners really appreciates the support the community provides when we hold one of these ceremonies and see the number of people who come out,” stated Desiderio. “Every day, our first responders are working to protect our residents. We take this day out every year to remember that as people are running from the burning buildings, our first responders always run towards them. We appreciate our police, firefighters, and EMS (emergency medical services) workers who make our county and country so great, and it is important we never forget the victims of those attacks.” 

Cape May County Board of County Commissioners Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio delivers the address at the Sept. 11, 2021, Patriot Day ceremony. Behind him is a flag containing names of victims of Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the U.S.

The ceremony was held at the Cape May County Memorial Garden, which is located in front of the Cape May County Administration Building, at 4 Moore Rd. in Court House.

Capt. Sarah "Kathy" Felger, Coast Guard Training Center Cape May's commanding officer, delivers the address at Cape May Count'sy Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11, 2021, as Color Guard listens.

The centerpiece of the Memorial Garden represents the twin towers after they were struck by two airplanes within 17 minutes of each other. The design depicts one tower after it collapsed from the damage of the impact. The pieces are part of the actual towers and were donated to the county to be part of the Memorial Garden. The garden is open to the public in honor of the 2,753 killed in New York; 184 people killed at the Pentagon; and 40 people killed on Flight 93. 

Cape May County Commissioners, from left, Will Morey, Vice-Director Leonard Desiderio, E. Marie Mayes, and Jeffrey Pierson place wreath at the county's Memorial Garden by the Administration Building at the Patriot Day ceremony on the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the U.S.

“Cape May County will always remember those deadly attacks 20 years ago,” stated Pierson. “There are adults today who weren’t alive when nearly 3,000 U.S. citizens were killed. We hold ceremonies like the one held today to remind our residents about one of the single deadliest attacks in our country’s history. We must continue to keep the memory of those victims alive, so something like this never happens again.”

Sun shines through half-staff flag at the Cape May County Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11, 2021.
Coast Guard Ceremonial Detail departs the county's Patriot Day ceremony Sept. 11, 2021.

