OCEAN CITY - The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard the following beaches, as of Aug. 16.
According to a release from Ocean City, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be extended hours, with lifeguard protection until 8 p.m., at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street.
- Seaspray Road
- Surf Road
- Atlantic Boulevard
- North Street
- Stenton Place
- St. Charles Place
- Delancey Place
- Park Place
- Brighton Place
- 5th Street
- 7th Street Surfing Beach
- 8th Street
- 9th Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street
- 14th Street
- 15th Street
- 18th Street
- 22nd Street
- 24th Street
- 26th Street
- 28th Street
- 30th Street
- 32nd Street
- 34th Street
- 36th Street
- 39th Street
- 42nd Street
- 44th Street
- 46th Street
- 50th Street
- 53rd Street
- 55th Street
- 58th Street
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Those with questions can call 609-525-9200.