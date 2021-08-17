Ocean City Beach - File Photo
OCEAN CITY - The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announces that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard the following beaches, as of Aug. 16. 

According to a release from Ocean City, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. There will be extended hours, with lifeguard protection until 8 p.m., at Brighton Place, Eighth Street, Ninth Street, 12th Street and 34th Street.

  • Seaspray Road
  • Surf Road
  • Atlantic Boulevard
  • North Street
  • Stenton Place 
  • St. Charles Place
  • Delancey Place
  • Park Place
  • Brighton Place
  • 5th Street
  • 7th Street Surfing Beach
  • 8th Street
  • 9th Street  
  • 10th Street                     
  • 11th Street
  • 12th Street 
  • 14th Street
  • 15th Street
  • 18th Street
  • 22nd Street
  • 24th Street
  • 26th Street
  • 28th Street
  • 30th Street
  • 32nd Street
  • 34th Street 
  • 36th Street
  • 39th Street
  • 42nd Street
  • 44th Street
  • 46th Street
  • 50th Street
  • 53rd Street
  • 55th Street
  • 58th Street                       

The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Those with questions can call 609-525-9200.

