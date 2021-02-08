RIO GRANDE - Nearly 600 veterans can thank the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic, in Rio Grande, for protecting them against Covid.
The clinic Jan. 30 held a Covid vaccination event that was open to eligible veterans enrolled in VA health care.
Most of the veterans scheduled appointments, but the facility managed to include nearly 100 walk-ins, Jacob Dillon, public affairs officer, Wilmington VA Medical Center, told the Herald, in an email. The organization also used the event to enroll veterans into its services, so they will be eligible for vaccinations through the group at future dates, he added.
The VA also got help from its county partners, who reserved parking space at the County Commons, where the clinic is located, to manage overflowing foot traffic, so veterans could get through the vaccination process as quickly as possible.
The event helped the VA vaccinate veterans 75 and older, a group that makes up a large portion of veterans who receive medical services through the organization. Because of the event's success and the number of inoculations, the VA decided to expand enrollment to veterans aged 65 and older.
"This was the first event we have done like this and hope to use the lessons learned here to plan more events like this in the future," Dillion stated.