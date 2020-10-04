COURT HOUSE - U.S. News recently published its 2020 healthiest community rankings (https://bit.ly/2SmOa4J). The report measures public health across 84 variables within 10 broad categories.
It ranks communities on health metrics but also on factors that have an indirect impact on community health, like economic viability, education and affordable housing.
New Jersey counties fared reasonably well, with seven counties in the top 500 healthiest communities. Cape May County was not one of those seven, with a score 12% lower than Columbia County, New York, the community that was listed in position 500.
It was 46% below the score of Las Alamos County, New Mexico, which headed the list and was famously the home of the Manhattan Project. For those who might argue that Las Alamos County benefits unfairly from its small size, Douglas County, Colorado, second on the list, has an almost equal score, and is three times the population and size of Cape May County.
The county, by the variables measured in the rankings, is mired in a middling score of 54 out of 100. In variables and all but two of the broad categories, Cape May County has an index score between 51 and 63 on a scale of 100.
Where is it that the county scores well in these variables?
The factors related to the county's access to nature give it good scores. Most county residents live near parks and nature walks. U.S. News doesn't try to measure how much the county takes advantage of the proximity.
Short commutes and reasonably high numbers of residents with college degrees help, as well. The report notes the county's slightly higher life expectancy than the national average and the significantly lower percentage of residents who don't have health insurance.
County residents are more likely to seek primary health care than the median level in the state or nation. The violent crime rate is lower than the state median rate. A higher percentage of county residents vote and own homes than is true in the nation, as a whole, and the state.
Those factors have difficultly overcoming the negatives.
Deaths of despair (suicide) is listed at a rate twice the state’s rate when adjusted for population levels. The annual unemployment rate is double that of the state, even though the percentage of households receiving public assistance is lower. The teen birth rate is higher than the state median, as is the percentage of idle youth not working or enrolled.
The county scores worse than the nation and state in flooding threats. Households in hazard zones are significantly higher than state and national levels.
Public safety measures show that the county spends twice as much as the national median level for police and fire protection, $718 per capita vs. $359 nationally.
While the violent crime rate is lower than the national and state levels, property crime rate is higher.
The implied question in the ratings is what does that higher per capita rate of spending buy? Is it another economic squeeze, putting pressure on household finances and, in so doing, on physical and mental health?
That is the logic of the ratings, which take the position that economic and social stress is a sign of community ill health.
The same question is raised under education. The per-pupil spending rate is double the national median and higher by almost 10% than the state median. The graduation rate is about the same, but the idle youth rate is higher.
The area in which the county receives its lowest scores is affordable housing. According to the report, the hours of work required to pay for housing, in the county, is 87, compared to a national median of 41, more than double.
Over 40% of households must spend 30% or more of their income on housing. The stress caused by the housing problem weakens the overall community health score.
Under the category of housing, ranked against peer communities, Cape May County gets its worst score, 38 out of 100. If the ratings are accurate, this is an F in a critical community variable.
A look at New Jersey’s highest-rated county, Hunterdon, ranked 15th in the top 500 list, places Cape May County behind in all categories.
Hunterdon County has a score of 85.5 in public health against Cape May County’s score of 58. The same is true for the economy, 90.7 against 54, or education, with 92.7 against 58.
Rating gaps that wide means the scores only have to be partially correct to show a large discrepancy.
The U.S. News rankings point to areas of county life where county residents are spending more without getting more. They also call attention to factors known to be county problems.
How much these factors translate into useful metrics of community health depends upon the degree to which one accepts the methodology employed.
