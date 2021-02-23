Covid Update: New Cases Continue to Decline

COURT HOUSE - The weather has been lousy, but the Covid numbers have been much better for the last couple of weeks. The active case count, as of Feb. 22, is 325, the lowest it has been since mid-November 2020.
The county Feb. 22 reported the death of a resident of a Lower Township long-term care facility, a 90-year-old woman. That marks the second reported coronavirus-related fatality in the last week (Feb. 16-22). In the first two weeks of February, the county averaged six fatalities per week.
Daily new case counts are lower, and hospitalizations declined. The second wave produced more confirmed cases in December 2020 and January than in previous months back to March combined. That wave appears to be ebbing.
Yet, the week’s total still adds to the 752 cases reported in February. It is a significant improvement over the total of 1,611 new cases in January, but it is not cause for thinking the virus is gone.
With 24,349 first and second combined doses of the vaccine administered in the county, progress is being made, even as frustration grows.
Those eligible for the vaccine outnumber those able to get an appointment at a vaccination site. The number of sites grows, but the appointments seem to disappear as fast as they become available.
For those unable to master the various online scheduling mechanisms, trying to get an appointment is an exercise in exasperation. That is likely to continue until the vaccine supply increases significantly.
The website COVID Act Now provides tracking data on vaccination progress at county levels across the 50 states. Updated Feb. 22, the tracking model shows the over 24,000 doses administered in Cape May County are split between 16,519 first doses and 7,597 second doses. Those numbers make the county a top performer in the state for doses administered per 100,000 of the population. They also suggest that nearly 18% of the county’s population had at least one dose of the vaccine.
The variable in which there's no data and would impact the estimate of population percentage vaccinated is how many doses were administered in the county to those who are not permanent county residents.
As the county's numbers progress, the nation this week passed a tragic milestone, reporting over 500,000 Covid deaths, with over 20,000 of those fatalities New Jerseyans, and with 177 of those from Cape May County.
Through it all, the county’s school districts persevered, with low levels of confirmed in-school virus transmission. Of the 16 operating school districts in the county, five are providing in-person instruction, 10 are utilizing a hybrid model, and one is fully remote.
The Woodbine School District went to all-remote education at the end of November 2020, when community transmission was spiking. The school district’s social media page Feb. 22 announced a return to a hybrid education model, beginning March 1.
State data shows the presence of what has been called the British variant confirmed in 12 counties in the state. As of Feb. 22, the variant, whose scientific name is B.1.1.7, had no confirmed cases in Cape May County.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is maintaining a public site for the count of cases caused by variations of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
At this point, B.1.1.7 is the only variant with a significant presence in the nation, with cases in 44 states, including New Jersey. In the Garden State, 250 cases were confirmed, according to the state dashboard.
British studies this month show the B.1.1.7 variant’s impact on antibody neutralization after vaccination is likely to be modest and people will still be protected.
The issue of variants is placing greater pressure on vaccine manufacture and distribution since higher levels of vaccination among the public reduces the opportunities for the virus to develop new, more dangerous, or more resistant variants.
Much of the news this week was positive, but there are two races, both of importance to county residents.
One is the race to vaccinate as many residents as possible before the state of the economically important summer. The other is to vaccinate as many people as possible before more contagious variants enter the county.
