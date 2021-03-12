158795871_3533205010237318_1878194464151637004_n.jpg

Atlantic City Bomb Squad detonates two unexploded World War II ordnances found in a rear yard off Elmira Street, in Cape May.  

 Courtesy of Cape May Fire Department Facebook

CAPE MAY - Two World War II-era ordnances discovered on a Cape May property March 10 were detonated by the Atlantic City Bomb Squad on the beach, but they weren't the last found.

The bomb squad returned to the seaside resort March 11, after a third ordnance was discovered that morning, according to NJ.com.

The property's owner, Kyle M. Anderson, the father of NBA player Kyle Anderson, of the Memphis Grizzlies, said he recently purchased the property and was warned by a neighbor that the property's previous owner buried objects around it.

Anderson bought the property in October 2020.

