VILLAS - Feb. 18 will mark the 27th anniversary of the death of Officer David C. Douglass Sr., who was killed in the line of duty after exchanging gunfire with a suspect who had burglarized a home and then set it on fire.
According to a release, Douglass was dispatched to a suspicious person call in the area of North Cape May. As he pursued a burglary suspect on foot, the suspect turned and shot him. Douglass was able to return fire, striking the suspect in the hand, and was able to make it back to his patrol car to call for assistance, but did not survive the attack.
Following an intensive investigation, Lower Township Police, along with several other assisting agencies, arrested the actor in New York City, in April 1994.
"Let us not forget his efforts, let us not forget his name, and please, let us not forget his family."
The Lower Township Police Department will continue to honor Douglass who laid down his life in the line of duty.
The flags at Township Hall and the Police Department will be flown at half-staff Feb. 18, in memory of his sacrifice and service. A memorial wreath will be placed at the gravesite, located at the Cold Spring Presbyterian Church, 780 Seashore Rd., Cape May.
At approximately 7:15 p.m., dispatch will transmit Douglass’s end of watch broadcast. During this time, all fire sirens in the township will be activated, in memory of Douglass, who was also a Town Bank firefighter.