COURT HOUSE - Nov. 27: The Cape May County Department of Health is reporting 62 new positive cases among county residents.
According to a release, 1,849 county residents are now off quarantine. Additionally, two new out-of-county positive cases are included in the non-resident active cases listed.
Total positive cases of COVID-19 infection, in Cape May County, is now 2,698, including 104 deaths.
**The daily reported total number of positive cases includes results from specimens collected on several dates.
ED. NOTE: Today's COVID-19 numbers are a two-day total due to Thanksgiving.