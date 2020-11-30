'The Wrap' is a feature from the Herald editorial team that offers our take on the news of the week. Get ‘The Wrap’ in your inbox every Monday by signing up at https://bit.ly/HeraldWrap. Learn more about J. Byrne Insurance.
Nov. 23-29
November Sets New COVID-19 Records
The November surge in new COVID-19 infections was like none the county has seen in this pandemic.
By Nov. 29, the Cape May County Health Department reported 1,152 new county resident cases, along with 39 non-resident cases. The monthly total for November compares with 309 new cases in October, 235 in September, and 139 in August. It was a staggering increase. One day this week saw 68 new cases reported, 58 resident and 10 nonresidents.
The week began with a total carried over from the previous week of 553 active COVID-19 cases. The week ended with 547 active cases, down six, even though the Health Department reported 314 new resident cases.
This bit of magic comes courtesy of the speed with which the health officials could remove active cases from quarantine. The week had slightly more discharges from quarantine than new active cases.
The fact that individuals completed the quarantine period in large numbers is no guarantee that the new cases will not result in a greater number of individuals who develop complications from the virus. It is too early to tell.
Before the start of the week, county school superintendents were told that the county was headed into a high-risk classification. A new worry for health officials was the potential impact of holiday gatherings for Thanksgiving.
The week saw five additional COVID-19 fatalities, with the total for November through Nov. 29 being 11 deaths. That is a monthly total unmatched since July when the county saw 17 fatalities linked to the virus.
The fatigue many have experienced with social distancing and other health protocols pale in comparison to the fatigue of health care workers who have seen little let-up in the anxiety and stress of dealing with the pandemic.
The state and county are working to increase the availability of testing as a critical weapon in the war with the virus. Yet, some local health providers indicated skepticism about the value of expensive at-home test kits.
The vaccine news continues to be promising, with health officials sharing available information on a vaccine program that might proceed in the county.
This week, Gov. Phil Murphy extended the public health emergency 30 days, which is required to maintain the extraordinary powers of state health officials during the pandemic.
County library branches returned to serving the public through curbside pickup only in response to the surging COVID-19 case numbers.
Municipalities Prepare to End Year
As the calendar turns to December, municipal governing bodies will begin preparing to close their budget year and planning for reorganizations.
Most, but not all, county municipalities have their reorganization meeting in early January. The incoming mayor of Cape May, Zack Mullock, asked that the city hold its reorganization on the first possible day, Jan. 1.
One last election issue was settled this week, when a Superior Court judge dismissed a petition from West Wildwood Mayor Christopher Fox, who sought a recount.
The decision cleared the way for three newly elected commissioners to take control of the borough’s governing body.
Woodbine Mayor William Pikolycky was elected third vice president of the New Jersey League of Municipalities.
Cape May heard that the project to convert the historic Franklin Street School into a county library branch would likely receive almost $3.4 million from the state Library Construction Bond Act.
Ocean City took the route of using eminent domain as a path for acquiring a former car dealership.
Upper Township adopted an ordinance designed to help property owners in flood-prone areas reduce the cost of federal flood insurance.
State Actions
State Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced a new internet portal that will allow state residents to file discrimination and harassment complaints online.
The state announced altered guidelines for outdoor dining. The intent is to create new capabilities to utilize outdoor spaces for dining as winter approaches.
Funds totaling $46.6 million were added to food assistance programs as the state continues to grapple with the impact of the pandemic on those most economically vulnerable.
Murphy signed two bills into law that concern the use of body cameras by all levels of law enforcement.
And…
The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office and Middle Township Police Department announced the arrest of two men who they say were involved in significant methamphetamine distribution in the county.
The Prosecutor’s Office and the courts continue to play catch up as a grand jury met for the second time since March, producing 29 indictments.
County officials announced the imminent opening of the new Cape May County Community Based Outpatient Clinic on the site of the public/private partnership development of the former Kmart shopping center, in Rio Grande.
A local couple took on the task of providing spiritual assistance to inmates and ex-offenders who were incarcerated and are seeking a new life.