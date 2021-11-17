Dominos Construction

The pictured building, on Route 9, in Court House, will have three separate units. Domino’s Pizza has applied for one. 

COURT HOUSE - A Herald spouter asked about the new building nearing completion on Route 9, in Court House, opposite the Bucket Brigade.  

According to Middle Township Deputy Business Administrator Suzanne Schumann, the building will have three separate units. Thus far, Domino’s Pizza is the only entity that has applied to the municipality’s Planning Board for use of space in the building. 

