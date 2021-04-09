To access the Herald’s local coronavirus/COVID-19 coverage, click here.
ATLANTIC CITY - The Atlantic County Covid Vaccination Megasite is providing a welcome solution to individuals frustrated with long waits by filling thousands of vaccination appointments daily - some of them currently available on the same day - at the Atlantic City Convention Center.
Moreover, Gov. Phil Murphy has opened eligibility to individuals aged 16 and older, as of April 19.
According to a release, AtlantiCare, which operates the site, in collaboration with the State of New Jersey, the New Jersey National Guard and Atlantic County, anticipates slots filling up quickly and encourages individuals and families to schedule their vaccine appointments immediately, at vaccination.atlanticare.org.
Since opening Jan. 22, the megasite has administered more than 169,500 vaccines, demonstrating extraordinary efficiency and operational integrity that is making a difference to residents throughout the state.
“Everything was running very smoothly when I got my first vaccine,” stated Peter Gladue, an Egg Harbor City resident. “Parking attendants were very nice, they helped me find a close place to park. When people inside the Convention Center saw that I have a disability, they helped me to get to the elevator. They took care of me when I received my second dose with the same professionalism and courtesy. Getting vaccinated is something people should celebrate. I’m so grateful for what AtlantiCare and the entire megasite team are doing.”
The Atlantic County Covid Vaccination Megasite is located at 1 Convention Blvd., Atlantic City, Appointments are required and can be scheduled online, at vaccination.atlanticare.org. Individuals under age 18 wishing to be vaccinated must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.