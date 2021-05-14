HAMILTON - Local drivers felt the pinch at the pump this week, as much of the eastern half of the country dealt with the shutdown of the Colonial Pipeline.
According to a release, New Jersey’s gas average increased 6 cents this week, similar to what was seen in surrounding northeastern states. Gas averages are likely to continue to see fluctuation in the coming days, and states where prices have spiked will see some relief as the pipeline becomes fully operational.
Late May 13, Colonial Pipeline said it had restarted its entire pipeline and commenced product delivery to all markets it serves. As supply starts flowing, the industry and government are focused on re-fueling communities that are without or are low on fuel as a priority. This includes areas in the south, especially southern Virginia, the Carolinas, Georgia and Tennessee.
Motorists in these areas can expect to see a few more days of limited fuel supply.
Today’s national gas price average is $3.03. The average topped the $3 mark for the first time since 2014 May 12. Today’s average is 8 cents higher than one week ago, 17 cents higher than one month ago, and $1.17 more than one year ago.
At the close of NYMEX trading May 14, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil settled at $65.37 per barrel, 47 cents higher than last Friday’s close. Crude prices see-sawed during the week, as fears of an extended shutdown could have curtailed refinery activity, weighing on market prices.
Oil prices have come under pressure from surging coronavirus cases in India, as well as worries that the highly transmissible variant first detected there is spreading to other countries.
“Local drivers definitely saw an increase at the pump this week, and as the issues created by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown ease, prices could fluctuate,” stated Tracy Noble, manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “It will take several days for the supply chain to resume normal operations, but this is positive news for motorists.”