Sept. 20-26:
Covid
Booster shots
The New Jersey Department of Health authorized vaccination sites in the state to begin administering booster shot doses to eligible individuals immediately. Pharmacies in Cape May County are already giving the extra dose to those who qualify. So far, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for the boosters. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson’s vaccines are expected to be approved soon.
Numbers
The weekly report from the Cape May County Department of Health shows improvement in most metrics. The number of active cases declined this week and stands at 462. The 233 new cases for the week represent a reduction of 20% from last week’s total. What has not changed is the weekly Covid fatalities, which continue averaging three per week. As of the most recent report, the county lost 230 residents to the pandemic since the first death in April 2020.
Cape Regional Health System reported 11 Covid patients, as of Sept. 27, with one requiring intensive care. There are no patients below the age of 18.
Moderna most effective against hospitalizations
A study released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) this month found that the Moderna vaccine had the highest effectiveness rating against hospitalization. Moderna was at 93%, with Pfizer-BioNTech’s vaccine at 88% and Johnson & Johnson at 71%. Health officials say all the vaccines did their job for the vast majority of those vaccinated.
Covid in schools
The state dashboard reports one outbreak in local schools. A follow-up examination of county school district websites showed six school districts with students who tested positive for the disease. A total of 88 students from those six school districts were confirmed with Covid since schools reopened earlier this month. Only seven of 14 school districts in the county publish information on Covid cases on their websites.
Gov. Phil Murphy extended the vaccination mandate already in place for schools to child care personnel. All child care providers must be fully vaccinated by Nov. 1 or face regular testing.
Legal Troubles
Cape May City Councilman Christopher Bezaire pleaded guilty to two indictable offenses in a plea agreement with the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Bezaire admitted to stalking a former girlfriend and violating a court order. Cape May City Council voted to remove Bezaire from all committee and commission assignments. Bezaire faces sentencing in January.
Cape May is also dealing with an investigation of its former City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. by the county prosecutor. The investigation is looking into Inderwies’ use of Council on Affordable Housing funds while he was still in office in 2020. There has been no word yet on the results of the investigation.
In West Wildwood, residents continue to await the ruling from the state’s Office of Administrative Law on ethics violations by the borough’s former Mayor Christopher Fox. Fox was charged with a series of violations that cost him his position as administrator in Wildwood. He lost his bid at reelection in November 2020.
Happenings
Saint Mary by-the-Sea, in Cape May Point, closed its doors. A livestreamed ritual of thanks and blessing was held Sept. 18.
A motorist who struck a bicyclist in Middle Township was arrested after fleeing the scene, police said.
Stone Harbor officials are considering a potential ordinance that would require helmets for bicyclists of all ages.
Cape May awarded the contract for the construction of a new firehouse after a second round of bidding. The city hopes to break ground this fall.
A local woman achieved a career milestone as lead stylist for the Dur Doux Fashion Week collection in New York City.
Middle Township introduced an ordinance amendment that would allow recreational cannabis cultivation and manufacture within the town’s boundaries.
The county Technical School District is planning a major expansion. The $5.7 million addition was approved by the Board of School Estimate.
Roosters got a reprieve when Middle Township Committee delayed a vote on an ordinance that would’ve limited the birds to properties of 5 acres or more.
Cape Regional Health System reported the hospital is not experiencing personnel losses due to the state’s vaccine mandate for health care workers.
The project to bring fresh water to Del Haven received construction bids significantly higher than pre-bid estimates. Pandemic impacts on supply chains and the cost of materials were seen as the culprits. The project is advancing despite the higher costs.
Lower Cape May Regional High School students honored the memory of Sgt. Michael Scusa, as part of the Run for the Fallen Sept. 23.
Cape May County Library celebrated its 50-year anniversary with the burial of a time capsule.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers estimates a 15-year construction timeframe for its back bay protection plan if Congress approves the $16 billion project.
Spout Off of the Week
Wildwood - This year for Halloween, I'll give 90% of the candy to 1% of the kids and trust them to trickle that candy down to everyone else.
