Sept. 28-Oct.4:
One-day Spike Serves as Pandemic Reminder
The Cape May County Health Department reported a one-day spike of 17 new county resident cases. Eighty miles up the Garden State Parkway, the state Health Department sent a “hot spot” team, as Ocean County’s positivity rate jumped to over 25%, meaning one in four people tested were positive for the coronavirus.
It was a troubling week for the state, with almost 5,000 new cases reported since Sept. 28. The state reported 957 cases Oct. 3, the largest one-day total since May.
In Cape May County, the number jumped Oct. 1, the day of the 17 new resident cases, but otherwise moderated again. The county continues to be an anomaly in a state that is experiencing growth in new cases.
The state reported 11 school districts with outbreaks meeting the state Health Department’s criteria for in-school transmission, with two or more infected students or staff. Three of the districts were in Cape May County: Upper Township, Dennis Township and Cape Christian Academy. With over 3,000 schools in the state, public and private, education officials declared the school year off to a “good start.”
Nationally, several states are seeing positivity rates above 10%. New Jersey’s travel advisory this week lists 34 states and U.S. jurisdictions, down one from last week.
New Jersey and New York announced the availability of a COVID-19 app for smartphones. The app alerts users if they have been in close proximity with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The alert of potential exposure works when an individual who tested positive voluntarily allows the app to notify close contacts.
The state is providing additional funding to help families who qualify, meet the financial burden of child care so parents can reenter the workforce.
Cape May County libraries will reopen next week, with capacity limits and health protocols in place. Meanwhile, the judiciary will begin socially distanced trials.
County officials gave a sense of the damage the pandemic did to the seasonal tourist economy this year, citing benchmark occupancy tax revenues down 42%, in July.
Gov. Phil Murphy extended the health emergency another 30 days.
Voting Begins
Voters began filling out and returning ballots for the Nov. 3 general election. Confusion over the pandemic-impacted process led some municipalities to offer sessions to explain the procedures to residents. Towns are also working to provide clear information on limited polling places since many voters who turn out will not be able to vote in their usual polling locations.
The Cape May County Clerk’s Office asks anyone who receives a misaddressed ballot to call their office for a replacement.
In Cape May, ballots began arriving after a Superior Court judge ruled against granting an injunction to three candidates for Cape May City Council. The plaintiffs claimed that the county-designed ballot ran counter to the results of a public drawing held by the city clerk to determine the candidate order on the ballot.
With the ballot issue resolved, Cape May candidates held a debate, seeking to gain those remaining undecided votes.
The nature of a mail-in voting process means that the election’s results may not be available as quickly as in previous years.
Municipalities Are Busy
County dogs should be happy summer ended. Cape May announced that restrictions prohibiting bicyclists and dogs on the city’s Promenade were lifted. In Ocean City, dogs are also allowed on the beaches.
County municipalities held firm on their new ordinances limiting plastic bags and packaging despite a summer of COVID-19. Avalon, Stone Harbor and Cape May said the new restrictions were accepted by local businesses.
Upper Township is exploring ways in which state economic development laws may help the municipality improve the economic future in designated town centers and at the B.L. England site.
Wildwood Crest continues with its planning effort for New Jersey Avenue, having held a public meeting to respond to residents’ questions. The town is also working to resolve frequent flooding issues on Washington Avenue.
Nuisance flooding is a widespread concern in many of the island communities. Cape May announced receipt of a grant to study flooding problems associated with Cape Island Creek.
Two unfortunate deaths occurred when a swimmer drowned off the beach, in North Wildwood, and a pedestrian crossing against the light and not at a crosswalk was hit and killed on Route 47, in Rio Grande. Meanwhile, pedestrian complaints prompted a safety discussion in Wildwood Crest, and Stagecoach Road will be subjected to a speed survey.
Wildwood’s pumping station, along Rio Grande Avenue, is up and running, with the goal of mitigating flooding on this gateway entrance to the city.
And…
Atlantic Cape Community College announced that enrollments at its Cape May County campus are up 8%, even in the face of a general decline at the Mays Landing campus. The college also pointed to continued funding from a federal Student Support Services grant. The grant helps fund special services to help low-income or first-generation students and those with disabilities succeed in their academic pursuits.
Ocean City’s coast was the site for an eco-friendly alternative to traditional burials when cremated remains were added to an artificial reef.
A new health ranking of counties across the nation gave Cape May County mostly middling scores across over 80 categories.
The commander of the New Jersey State Police Woodbine Station retired Oct. 1. The barracks provide primary police service to Upper and Dennis townships, along with Woodbine.
Within the next two years, the Saint Mary by-the-Sea Retreat House, in Cape May Point, will be closed and sold. Rumors about it being demolished are premature. The sisters said its fate will rest with whomever buys the property.