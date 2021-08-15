COURT HOUSE - Cape May County lost some of its population between 2010 and 2020, a loss much smaller than expected.
The census, in 2019, estimated the county’s population at 92,039, down 5% from the 2010 census numbers. Not so is the message from the official 2020 census figures released Aug. 12.
According to the new decennial census numbers, Cape May County lost 2.1% of its population, less than half of the 2019 estimates. The county’s official population stands at 95,263, down 2,002 from 2010.
New Jersey beat neighboring New York and Pennsylvania, with a 5.7% growth in the Garden State population. The state stands at 9,288,994, an increase of almost half a million individuals.
Complete breakdowns at county and municipal levels are not yet available, but New Jersey, as a state, saw some significant changes.
The non-Hispanic white population in the state is now a bare majority, at 51.9%, down from 59.3% in 2010.
Of the 21 counties, only four lost population. In that, Cape May County was joined by Cumberland, Salem and Sussex counties.
The numbers’ release was aimed at providing necessary data for redistricting and reapportionment processes.
The state’s redistricting commission must deliver a new map of districts by January to support the 2022 federal midterm elections. With Sussex County leading in the loss of population and Ocean County second in population gain, the distribution of the state’s 12 congressional seats could get interesting.
Cape May County, along with two other counties that lost population, is part of the geographically large Second Congressional District, which also picks up a small part of expanding Ocean County.
The reapportionment commission is on a more relaxed path to a report. Reapportionment deals with the drawing of districts for the state Legislature. In November, voters approved a constitutional amendment that allows the reapportionment process to extend into 2023, due to the late arrival of 2020 census data. Cape May County is part of the First Legislative District.
The census data also reported that aging baby boomers, born between 1946 and 1964, have helped increase the percentage of the nation’s population that is over 18. More than three-quarters of the population is now over 18, an increase of over 10% from 2010. The nation’s northeast region, including New Jersey, has the smallest proportion of the population under 18.
The Census Bureau will be releasing more local data in coming weeks.
