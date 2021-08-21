CAPE MAY - The city announced the death of lifeguard Norman Inferrera III.
According to a city release, Inferrera, 16, was involved in an incident that occurred off Reading Avenue Beach Aug. 19.
Based on current information, while rowing a lifeguard boat in the ocean, the boat was broadsided by a wave and flipped over. Inferrera was knocked unconscious. Fellow lifeguards responded immediately to his aid.
“My heart, prayers and condolences go out to the Inferrera family," stated Mayor Zachary Mullock. “Even at such a young age, Norman was loved by his fellow lifeguards. No words can express the sadness suffered by all of our Beach Patrol family. Norman chose to protect others. He did so professionally and worked hard at it. That is an extraordinary attribute for anyone, especially at 16 years old. The Cape May community cares so deeply for those who protect us. I know this entire community is going to do anything it can for Norman’s family and friends.”
Cape May Beach Patrol Chief Harry Back expressed his condolences.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Inferrera family. He was a beloved member of our Beach Patrol family. Norman had a permanent smile on his face and was living out his dream to be a lifeguard," Back stated.
City Manager Mike Voll stated, “Chief Back and the entire Beach Patrol have shown the utmost professionalism while simultaneously providing care to all those touched so deeply by Norman. I want to thank all of the beach patrols who gave their valuable assets and gave our Patrol help in this time of need.”
"As the city collectively grieves the passing of this bright light from our world, far too soon, we remind and encourage those needing an ear to listen or a shoulder to lean on, to reach out to their support system and seek counseling," a release from Cape May reads. "The city and Chief Back immediately provided grief counselors for all Beach Patrol staff. Those who may have already returned to their winter locales are always members of our Cape May family, and we stand ready to wrap our arms around all who need it."