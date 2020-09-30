COURT HOUSE - Beginning Oct. 5, the Cape May County Library will allow patrons to enter the buildings to browse the shelves and check out materials in the library.
According to a release, in this phase of reopening, the Cape May County Library will be limited to 25% of their building capacity, not including staff. To limit exposure, walkthrough service allows patrons up to 30 minutes to browse the shelves to check out items and up to one hour for computer use.
Patrons will be greeted at the door by a staff member and will be screened for temperature upon entering the building. The Pandemic Code of Conduct is in effect during this phase, which includes wearing a mask and maintaining appropriate social distance. While staff can assist from a distance, both patrons and library staff are expected to remain 6 feet apart from one another at all times.
Computer, printer, fax machine, and scanner use will continue to be available by appointment. To schedule an appointment to use the library’s equipment, patrons can call their preferred branch prior to their visit. Patrons can schedule a time to use the library’s equipment the same day they are making the appointment or up to five days in advance. Patrons are expected to stay at their equipment station and exit the library once their usage of the computer, printer, fax machine, or scanner is complete.
Curbside pickup services will also continue at all branches until further notice. For library hours and for the full Pandemic Code of Conduct, visit the library's website, cmclibrary.org.
“Our Cape May County libraries are an amazing and necessary asset to our county residents,” stated Freeholder E. Marie Hayes, liaison to the Cape May County Library. “I am proud to announce we are reopening the libraries safely and following all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and residents safe. The safety of our employees and patrons has always been paramount to the decisions made by Director Andrea Orsini when considering the proper opening time.”
The Cape May County Library operates branches in Cape May, Lower Township, Wildwood Crest, Cape May Court House, Stone Harbor, Upper Township, Sea Isle City and Woodbine. The library has books, audiobooks, downloadable e-books, video games, music,
magazines and movies. For the safety and wellbeing of our staff and patrons, Thursday and Friday bookmobile services are temporarily on hiatus.