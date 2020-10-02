CAMDEN - The Diocese of Camden filed for Chapter 11 reorganization under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Oct. 1
According to a release, the Chapter 11 process is a comprehensive process whereby the diocese will seek to reorganize its financial affairs and move forward to equitably resolve all claims and fulfill its mission on an ongoing basis. A Chapter 11 filing with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court stays all legal actions and allows a fair and equitable process to settle any claims.
The diocese’s financial position has faced uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, costs and settlements through the New Jersey Independent Victims Compensation Program (IVCP) have already exceeded $8 million. The diocese is now facing over 50 lawsuits involving long-ago claims of abuse, as well as unresolved IVCP claims.
The diocese does not have the resources to equitably and proportionally address further claims at this time. The diocese believes Chapter 11 is the best course of action to ensure that all abuse survivors are compensated fairly and equitably and to enable it to continue to provide critical services to people across South Jersey.
Chapter 11 will provide time for the diocese to form a reorganization plan, which must be approved by the court, detailing how the assets that it has available will be used to pay claims and negotiate reasonable settlements. The parishes are separate legal entities under New Jersey law and are not part of this bankruptcy filing. The ministries and operations of parishes, schools and other entities, such as our Catholic Charities agencies, should not be directly affected by the diocese’s Chapter 11 proceeding.