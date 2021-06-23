OCEAN CITY - The Department of Fire and Rescue Services announced that the Ocean City Beach Patrol will guard additional beaches, as of June 19.
According to a release, beaches will be guarded from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on weekends and holidays, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays.
Extended beach coverage includes the following:
- Seaspray Road
- Surf Road
- North Street
- Stenton Place
- St. Charles Place
- Delancey Place
- Park Place
- Brighton Place
- Fifth Street
- Seventh Street Surfing Beach
- Eighth Street
- Ninth Street
- 10th Street
- 11th Street
- 12th Street
- 14th Street
- 15th Street
- 18th Street
- 22nd Street
- 24th Street
- 26th Street
- 28th Street
- 30th Street
- 32nd Street
- 34th Street
- 36th Street
- 39th Street
- 44th Street
- 48th Street
- 50th Street
- 53rd Street
- 55th Street
- 58th Street
Additional beaches will be added each Saturday in June until the beach patrol reaches full staffing.
The Ocean City Beach Patrol strongly urges bathers to swim only at guarded beaches. Those with questions can call 609-525-9200. For information on guarded beaches, visit www.ocnj.us/ocbp.