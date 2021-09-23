NORTH WILDWOOD - The North Wildwood Police Department would like everyone attending the Irish Fall Festival to have a fun and safe weekend.
According to a police department release, the department reminding the public of the following information and restrictions from Sept. 23-26.
Everyone is reminded that "if you see something, say something." To report suspicious activity, contact the North Wildwood Police Department, at 609-522-2411, or notify a police officer on post in the festival area. If there is an emergency, call 911.
Describe specifically what was observed, including who or what was seen; when it was seen; where it occurred, and why it's suspicious.
Olde New Jersey Avenue. from Second to Pine avenues and surrounding side streets will be closed for the duration of the event. Expect road closures and detours in the area.
The public is asked to be aware of pedestrians crossing the street in and around the festival area.
-- Backpacks and coolers are not permitted inside the festival area
-- Guests are prohibited from bringing alcoholic beverages into the festival site
-- Open display of alcoholic beverages outside the festival area is prohibited
-- Alcoholic beverages are not permitted on Jitney service will be available (between Second and Third on New Jersey Avenue) running a loop from Third Avenue south, along New Jersey Avenue to 26th Avenue, then north on Surf Avenue, back to Third Avenue on Sept. 24, from 1 p.m. until midnight, and Sept. 25, also from 1 p.m. to midnight.
Taxi service (Fourth and New Jersey avenues) will also be available to and from the festival area. Free-angle parking for the festival will be set up on Anglesea Drive.
Festival attendees using Uber or Lyft are asked to request pickups and drop-offs outside of the festival area, at Third and New Jersey avenues. Uber and Lyft drivers will not be permitted to enter the areas next to the bars on Olde New Jersey Avenue and the side streets that are barricaded off.