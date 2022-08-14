New,York,,Ny,-,April,04:,Anne,Heche,Attends,'the

Anne Heche attends 'The Best Of Enemies' Premiere in New York City April 4, 2019.

 Ron Adar via Shutterstock

OCEAN CITY – Actress Anne Heche, who spent time in Ocean City as a teenager, has died at age 53 after a fiery car crash, NJ Advance Media reported.

