OCEAN CITY – Actress Anne Heche, who spent time in Ocean City as a teenager, has died at age 53 after a fiery car crash, NJ Advance Media reported.
Heche lived in Ocean City and the family lived in several shore towns, including Wildwood and Atlantic City.
In the early 1980s when her father died of AIDS. Several months later, her brother Nathan died in a car crash in Upper Township, just a week before he was set to graduate from Ocean City High School, NJ Advance Media reported.
Over 500 showed up to Heche’s funeral, The Press of Atlantic City then reported, held at Ocean City Baptist Church.
“I will always have a soft spot in my heart for Jersey,” Heche told Suburban Life Magazine in 2017.
To help her impoverished family make ends meet while living in Cape May County, Heche acted at The 76 House, a dinner theater in Swainton.
Heche won an Emmy and was nominated for a Tony award. She was known for her roles on “Another World,” “Psycho” and “Six Days and Seven Nights.” She briefly dated Ellen DeGeneres in the late 1990s according to NJ Advance Media.
