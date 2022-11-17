men singing.jpg

A row of men – equipped with deep voices – sing as a part of the Avalon Community Singers at Avalon’s Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11.

 Collin Hall

AVALON – Voices rang once again from the Angelus Community Singers, a volunteer choral group that has joined local singers for over half a century, as they performed for the first time in three years as part of Avalon’s Veteran’s Day ceremony Nov. 11.

